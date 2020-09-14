Chevron Left
Back to Predict Sales and Forecast Trends in Google Sheets

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predict Sales and Forecast Trends in Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
25 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will understand use cases for conducting forecasts in your workplace and be able to confidently conduct a trend forecast in any spreadsheet software. You will also understand when it is necessary to refine a model to improve the accuracy of forecasted trends. There are many times when having a crystal ball might be useful and it’s natural to leverage trusted predictions of future outcomes to prepare and drive best results. Predictions come our way in the form of the forecasted data we consume regularly in our personal and business lives. This data covers everything from the weather to projected investment returns. At work we use forecasted data for a multitude of purposes including developing strategies, budgets, to provide the right amount of resources to meet demand, and to create the best customer experience possible. In this course, you will build baseline prediction skills with statistical forecasting by designing, creating, and interpreting a sales trend forecast. You will do this as we work side-by-side in the free-to-use software Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Predict Sales and Forecast Trends in Google Sheets

By Fhareza A

Sep 14, 2020

wow

By Chang W L A

Dec 14, 2020

Prior to this enrolment, I was very excited to join this course as it seems to be something related to my course of work however, the formulas learned was limited hence, I would suggest that more details and information of the formulas used could be added in the brief description.

Another Issue I've faced was that as this was a guided lesson, I was expecting to practice as the lecture goes on. However, the dual screen feature kept minimising my practice screen and if I were to launch another screen, the lecture won't play. It was rather annoying.

By Sajjad H S

Dec 17, 2020

Please make course more comprehensive and meaningful.

By Belinda B

Feb 27, 2021

Ok.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder