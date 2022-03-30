Chevron Left
Usually, tidy data is a mirage in a real-world setting. Additionally, before quality analysis can be done, data need to be in a proper format. This project-based course, "Prepare, Clean, Transform, and Load Data using Power BI" is for beginner and intermediate Power BI users willing to advance their knowledge and skills. In this course, you will learn practical ways for data cleaning and transformation using Power BI. We will talk about different data cleaning and transformation tasks like splitting, renaming, adding, removing columns. By the end of this 2-hour-long project, you will change data types, merge and append data sets. By extension, you will learn how to import data from the web and unpivot data. This project-based course is a beginner to an intermediate-level course in Power BI. Therefore, to get the most of this project, it is essential to have a basic understanding of using a computer before you take this project....

AA

May 7, 2022

it's a good course. the instructor covers the subject in perfect way

RN

Apr 18, 2022

Good and intensive study material for beginer level student

By Viorel H

Mar 30, 2022

Great course. Pretty much the basics that are good to know. The instructor is great and to the point. May be a little tricky for some initially but you get used to the accent as well over time. In general, a great guy and excelent delivery!

By adil a

May 8, 2022

By Rohan N

Apr 19, 2022

By Aveek N

May 26, 2022

Very Good.

By Helen C

Mar 12, 2022

The setp by step guide is easy to understand. but I reckon it can be more comprehensive.

It looks like many important features required for pre loading are still not yet covered. Even for the transform function, traverse, or rows change is not covered.

Also the test said the answer for transofrm should be rename, edited, etx...but not split? but there is split column funtion from Transform tape??

Actually many considerations about importing and fixing the databases for later usage are more essentially needed, I would wish to have more coverage for those coverage.

By zhila

May 23, 2022

N​ot happy with his teaching style. so Icouldn't finish the project.

