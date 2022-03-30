AA
May 7, 2022
it's a good course. the instructor covers the subject in perfect way
Apr 18, 2022
Good and intensive study material for beginer level student
By Viorel H•
Mar 30, 2022
Great course. Pretty much the basics that are good to know. The instructor is great and to the point. May be a little tricky for some initially but you get used to the accent as well over time. In general, a great guy and excelent delivery!
By adil a•
May 8, 2022
By Rohan N•
Apr 19, 2022
By Aveek N•
May 26, 2022
Very Good.
By Helen C•
Mar 12, 2022
The setp by step guide is easy to understand. but I reckon it can be more comprehensive.
It looks like many important features required for pre loading are still not yet covered. Even for the transform function, traverse, or rows change is not covered.
Also the test said the answer for transofrm should be rename, edited, etx...but not split? but there is split column funtion from Transform tape??
Actually many considerations about importing and fixing the databases for later usage are more essentially needed, I would wish to have more coverage for those coverage.
By zhila•
May 23, 2022
Not happy with his teaching style. so Icouldn't finish the project.