Prezi pour les petites entreprises
Vous découvrirez les fonctionnalités de Prezi
Vous serez en mesure de créer divers visuels attractifs et animés pour votre petite entreprise
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Vous découvrirez les fonctionnalités de Prezi
Vous serez en mesure de créer divers visuels attractifs et animés pour votre petite entreprise
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Ce projet va vous permettre de découvrir Prezi, plateforme en ligne de conception de présentations et de contenu Marketing en tout genre. Vous découvrirez les fonctionnalités de Prezi et serez en mesure de créer divers visuels attractifs et animés pour votre petite entreprise. Ce projet est destiné aux gérants de petites entreprises qui souhaiteraient apprendre à utiliser Prezi pour créer du contenu marketing afin de booster les ventes et la notoriété de la marque.
Connaissances basiques en navigation web
Content Creation
Social Media
Business Communication
Content Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte sur Prezi
Concevez des publications pour vos réseaux sociaux avec Prezi
Produisez une affiche pour votre marque avec Prezi
Créez une entête d’email pour votre marque avec Prezi
Visualisez, sauvegardez et partagez votre contenu Marketing avec Prezi
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.