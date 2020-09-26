PK
Sep 25, 2020
Instructor Explains very well in the programming part and as well as project guidance thank you Coursera for offering such a wonderful Lectures and project tutorials Thank you once again
AK
Aug 17, 2020
Great project to begin understanding data processing in python
By PAMARTHI K•
Sep 26, 2020
By Ashwin K•
Aug 18, 2020
By BORRIS L S•
Jun 23, 2020
Really good if u know beginning python programmer
By Md. F I•
Jun 15, 2020
Worth a try. Good for getting an overview
By Daniela R L•
Nov 8, 2020
quick and easy, very basic
By Gangone R•
Jul 5, 2020
very useful course
By Jesus M Z F•
Jun 18, 2020
Excelente curso
By Syam K K S•
Oct 11, 2020
Recommended
By Doss D•
Jun 23, 2020
Thank you
By MOHAMMED B•
Jun 16, 2020
thank you
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 24, 2020
thanks
By Md. M•
Jun 21, 2020
Great!
By Mounika J•
Jan 9, 2022
goog
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
Good
By VIVEK K•
Jun 12, 2020
nice
By René C•
Aug 22, 2021
Interesting 'quick learning' course which puts you through a number of regular challenges that any Python developer will face in his career. Thanks to this short course, those challenges have been presented in a structured manner, which saves time and allows me to continue with other projects without having to dwell on the lower level details of 'how to manipulate Python' for large data sets.
By Fajle S H•
Jun 25, 2020
Thank you Coursera to give me this type of courses. Already I love python programming language. But after seeing this type of courses,I was very excited that how processing any data by this language. Thank You COURSERA......
By Aditya A S•
Jun 21, 2020
Yes, the project/course with respect to its length was helpful.
By Somesh M•
Jun 18, 2020
its nice course good opportunity to learn a small thing to create a grate objective
By Sahil P G•
Jul 3, 2020
Good choice if anyone wants to get started with Pandas and data processing.
By Vedhavalli L•
Jun 17, 2020
superb
By MD. A E•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By Kristen L•
Jan 4, 2022
This project is simply a demonstration of what you can do with your data after importing Panda. There is no elaboration on any of the functions unique to Panda. This project is useful for memorizing the functions of Panda, looking at its specific diction and uses.
By Lokesh P•
Aug 6, 2020
good
By Adnan•
Jul 12, 2020
The explanation is very less in every part of this project. The instructor just keeps introducing stuff like I am proficient in Panda and came to take a review. Very less explanation on every part, but I have learned a new thing, Panda and its basic's basic!