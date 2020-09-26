Chevron Left
Processing data is used in virtually every field these days. It is used for analyzing web traffic to determine personal preferences, gathering scientific data for biological analysis, analyzing weather patterns, business practices, and on. Data can take on many different forms and come from many different sources. Python is an open-source (free) programming language that is used in web programming, data science, artificial intelligence, and many scientific applications. It has libraries that can be used to parse and quickly analyze the data in whatever form it comes in, whether it be in XML, CSV, or JSON format. Data cleaning is an important aspect of processing data, particularly in the field of data science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By PAMARTHI K

Sep 26, 2020

Instructor Explains very well in the programming part and as well as project guidance thank you Coursera for offering such a wonderful Lectures and project tutorials Thank you once again

By Ashwin K

Aug 18, 2020

Great project to begin understanding data processing in python

By BORRIS L S

Jun 23, 2020

Really good if u know beginning python programmer

By Md. F I

Jun 15, 2020

Worth a try. Good for getting an overview

By Daniela R L

Nov 8, 2020

quick and easy, very basic

By Gangone R

Jul 5, 2020

very useful course

By Jesus M Z F

Jun 18, 2020

Excelente curso

By Syam K K S

Oct 11, 2020

Recommended

By Doss D

Jun 23, 2020

Thank you

By MOHAMMED B

Jun 16, 2020

thank you

By Kamlesh C

Jun 24, 2020

thanks

By Md. M

Jun 21, 2020

Great!

By Mounika J

Jan 9, 2022

goog

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Good

By VIVEK K

Jun 12, 2020

nice

By René C

Aug 22, 2021

Interesting 'quick learning' course which puts you through a number of regular challenges that any Python developer will face in his career. Thanks to this short course, those challenges have been presented in a structured manner, which saves time and allows me to continue with other projects without having to dwell on the lower level details of 'how to manipulate Python' for large data sets.

By Fajle S H

Jun 25, 2020

Thank you Coursera to give me this type of courses. Already I love python programming language. But after seeing this type of courses,I was very excited that how processing any data by this language. Thank You COURSERA......

By Aditya A S

Jun 21, 2020

Yes, the project/course with respect to its length was helpful.

Check out more learnable amazing skills regarding programming: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNOTa62J6j1109NQfxHqdg/playlists

By Somesh M

Jun 18, 2020

its nice course good opportunity to learn a small thing to create a grate objective

By Sahil P G

Jul 3, 2020

Good choice if anyone wants to get started with Pandas and data processing.

By Vedhavalli L

Jun 17, 2020

superb

By MD. A E

Jun 27, 2020

good

By Kristen L

Jan 4, 2022

This project is simply a demonstration of what you can do with your data after importing Panda. There is no elaboration on any of the functions unique to Panda. This project is useful for memorizing the functions of Panda, looking at its specific diction and uses.

By Lokesh P

Aug 6, 2020

good

By Adnan

Jul 12, 2020

The explanation is very less in every part of this project. The instructor just keeps introducing stuff like I am proficient in Panda and came to take a review. Very less explanation on every part, but I have learned a new thing, Panda and its basic's basic!

