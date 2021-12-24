Learner Reviews & Feedback for Product Design: Draw a Classic Armchair using SketchUp by Coursera Project Network
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to conduct a complete research on the basic dimensions of a classic Armchair, design the Chair Legs using the research measurements, design the chair’s handles and seat, design the back of the Chair, the Cochin and the Pillow and finally give it a realistic features by rendering the final design.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By KHADIJA A M I
Dec 24, 2021
I had so much fun exploring something apart from coding :)