Product Development using AutoCAD
53 ratings
Getting introduced to AutoCAD web software
Drawing lines and circles
Learning about modes and how to utilize them
53 ratings
Getting introduced to AutoCAD web software
Drawing lines and circles
Learning about modes and how to utilize them
By the end of this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to design and draw 2D products customized to fit your needs using AutoCAD Design. Throughout the project, you will be equipped with the fundamentals of AutoCAD design, you will be able to draw lines and basic shapes . Afterwards, you will learn how to modify those shapes according to your product drawings. At the end, you will apply all this to create a 2D spinner drawing. Learning AutoCAD and being professional at it allows you to design a wide range of products, opens up freelancing opportunities for product design and lastly an asset that can be added for your design skills set. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
Product Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by OMApr 8, 2021
This was very good for me... Thank you coursera team...Thanks a lot...This is a very good opportunity for anyone.I live this.
by RMar 4, 2022
IT IS A NICE COURSE. THIS COURSERA WAS VERY HELP FULL TO STUDY A AUTOCAD.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.