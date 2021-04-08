Product Development using AutoCAD

In this Guided Project, you will:

Getting introduced to AutoCAD web software

Drawing lines and circles

Learning about modes and how to utilize them

By the end of this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to design and draw 2D products customized to fit your needs using AutoCAD Design. Throughout the project, you will be equipped with the fundamentals of AutoCAD design, you will be able to draw lines and basic shapes . Afterwards, you will learn how to modify those shapes according to your product drawings. At the end, you will apply all this to create a 2D spinner drawing. Learning AutoCAD and being professional at it allows you to design a wide range of products, opens up freelancing opportunities for product design and lastly an asset that can be added for your design skills set. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

  • Design

  • Product Development

  1. By the end of Task 1, you will be able to create a free account on AutoCAD web and get introduced to the software user interface.

  2. By the end of Task 2, you will be able to draw lines with a certain length and angle.

  3. By the end of Task 3, you will be able to learn the orthomode and draw squares.

  4. By the end of Task 4, you will be able to use snap mode and draw circles. Additionally, you will be able to use the trim feature to customize your drawings. 

  5. By the end of task 5, you will be able to draw a 2D drawing of a spinner that can be laser cut to an actual product later on.

