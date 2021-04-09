Chevron Left
By the end of this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to design and draw 2D products customized to fit your needs using AutoCAD Design. Throughout the project, you will be equipped with the fundamentals of AutoCAD design, you will be able to draw lines and basic shapes . Afterwards, you will learn how to modify those shapes according to your product drawings. At the end, you will apply all this to create a 2D spinner drawing. Learning AutoCAD and being professional at it allows you to design a wide range of products, opens up freelancing opportunities for product design and lastly an asset that can be added for your design skills set. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Othila R M

Apr 9, 2021

This was very good for me...

Thank you coursera team...Thanks a lot...This is a very good opportunity for anyone.I live this.

By Brandon L S

Aug 24, 2021

Overall, a good basic introduction to CAD. I learned many useful functions of WebCAD very quickly. However, the poor audio made it difficult to understand the instructor. Luckily, there were captions. My main gripe of the project was that the final CAD drawing that the instructor provided did not look exactly like the schematic provided. The instructor mentioned this but never really addressed it or told how to correct it.

By Kunapuli P C

Mar 24, 2022

Very u​seful course for begginers

By Shraddha W

Sep 1, 2021

4stars

By 06_Vatsal R

Mar 5, 2022

IT IS A NICE COURSE. THIS COURSERA WAS VERY HELP FULL TO STUDY A AUTOCAD.

By Fazal U H V P

Nov 14, 2021

nice class by aballah muhammed

By KO

Nov 13, 2021

I​t will teach you the basics, poorly.

By Darren R

May 25, 2022

Highly would not recommend. This course for individuals who do not know anything about AutoCAD. This course title should be renamed to "Basic Introduction to AutoCAD web."

This project applied zero knowledge into "Product Development".

2/10

