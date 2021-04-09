By Othila R M•
Apr 9, 2021
This was very good for me...
Thank you coursera team...Thanks a lot...This is a very good opportunity for anyone.I live this.
By Brandon L S•
Aug 24, 2021
Overall, a good basic introduction to CAD. I learned many useful functions of WebCAD very quickly. However, the poor audio made it difficult to understand the instructor. Luckily, there were captions. My main gripe of the project was that the final CAD drawing that the instructor provided did not look exactly like the schematic provided. The instructor mentioned this but never really addressed it or told how to correct it.
By Kunapuli P C•
Mar 24, 2022
Very useful course for begginers
By Shraddha W•
Sep 1, 2021
4stars
By 06_Vatsal R•
Mar 5, 2022
IT IS A NICE COURSE. THIS COURSERA WAS VERY HELP FULL TO STUDY A AUTOCAD.
By Fazal U H V P•
Nov 14, 2021
nice class by aballah muhammed
By KO•
Nov 13, 2021
It will teach you the basics, poorly.
By Darren R•
May 25, 2022
Highly would not recommend. This course for individuals who do not know anything about AutoCAD. This course title should be renamed to "Basic Introduction to AutoCAD web."
This project applied zero knowledge into "Product Development".
2/10