About the Course

In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a program evaluation plan for your non-profit. By the end of the course, you will understand the importance of program evaluation, how to use Logic Models, how to write SMART goals for your program, and how to formulate good questions to gather the data you need. Learning Objectives: Task 1: Understand why evaluation is valuable for your program or organization. Task 2: Learn how to identify and define the typical components of a Logic Model. Task 3: Write SMART goals for a program outcome. Task 4: Identify different measurement tools and how they will be helpful in the evaluation process. Task 5: Understand what makes a good question, identify different types of questions, and practice writing good questions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Sukhmeet S

Jan 10, 2022

Best course which I have ever seen. Best examples are given by teacher which good communication.

By Cássio M B V

Feb 22, 2022

Excellent curse! Excellent teacher. I am very satisfied and recommend it strongly

By Alicia H

Feb 9, 2022

This is course is great for someone newly responsible for program evaluation.

By Md. S H A

Jun 28, 2021

It was a nice course. I love this course.

By Viola R

Feb 12, 2022

G​reat refresher!!!

By Ha P P

Sep 1, 2021

Excellent

By Abdulrahman A A A

Apr 19, 2022

Good.

By Cara B

May 14, 2022

T​his course uses the Coursera Rhyme platform, which doesn't seem to be well designed. The interface isn't intuitive. Unfortunately, the course instructor doesn't show anyone how to access the files, she gives about 2 verbal sentences and that was it. As I was trying to figure it out on my own I moved past a download page, and now I'm unable to get back. For some reason I can't unenroll either.

B​ased on the comments in the forums, many people have had the same issue with being unable to download the files.

By janine a

May 11, 2021

I was not able to open to project to work on it. Something went wrong with the cloud space.

