Do you want to learn all that is needed to manage a project in Basecamp, applying some of the major project management methodologies in such a simple, easy-to-use online tool? This Guided Project, created to help project managers of all kinds and levels of seniority to easily set up and manage their projects and teams, will help you learn all that is needed to manage a project in Basecamp. In this one and a half hour long project, you will take on the role of a project manager in a well regarded wildlife and environment organization, project-managing a new AI-based software to protect wildlife and the environment. You will gain the skills to create a project and project team, manage teamwork and collaboration, create and manage tasks progression and completion, using different methologies. More specifically, you will learn how to: create a project and invite a project team in Basecamp; use Basecamp message board and chats to discuss and prioritize ideas and features, especially through the notes, comments and boost functionalities; manage tasks with Basecamp to-do lists, cards and schedule; make resources, documents and files available to the team all in one place in the Basecamp docs and files section. By the end of this project, you will have created a complete project plan, learning all the major functionalities of Basecamp and applying methodologies such as waterfall, scrum, kanban, scrumban and critical path. This project is unique, as you will both learn the tool and project management approach, gaining new skills and applying them to a concrete scenario and practice activities. In order to be successful in this project, you don't need any specific prior skills or background, just a computer and an internet connection!
Project Management in Basecamp: Make a project plan
Taught in English
Kick off a project in Basecamp
Manage collaboration in Basecamp
Manage project tasks progression and completion in Basecamp
February 2024
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Basecamp project and invite people
Prioritize ideas with message board and chat
Manage tasks with to-do lists
Manage tasks with cards
Manage milestones and events with schedule
Support the project with documents and files
Basic Computer and Internet Literacy
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.