Use Basecamp for Project Management
Perform 4 tasks to familiarize yourself with the basic features of the platform.
In this course, we will create our account & user profile and explore four of the key features of Basecamp Personal. Once you complete this project, you will be able to continue using Basecamp for personal and professional project management. “Basecamp is the premier project management + internal communication tool for remote WFH teams worldwide.” Basecamp allows its users to seamlessly collaborate in real-time on a virtual platform. Professional teams that use Basecamp report increased productivity, better organization, and streamlined communication. It offers a wide variety of project management tools including: To-Do lists, automatic check-ins, scheduling, document hosting, and so much more. The platform centralizes work-related notifications which allows its users to stay focused on the task at hand. From executive leadership to individuals, Basecamp gives its users the tools to stay in touch without extra emails, phone calls, and meetings. Basecamp takes your data privacy and protection seriously. If you have questions or concerns regarding how Basecamp handles your data, their full security policy can be accessed here: https://basecamp.com/about/policies/security
Project Management
File Sharing
Automated Check-Ins
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account & update profile settings.
Set-up our project, add a to-do list and use stylization features.
Add participants to the project.
Explore, add, and create documents.
Automate a weekly check-in.
