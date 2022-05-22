Learner Reviews & Feedback for Public Speaking with Canva by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will explore Public Speaking using Canva to create a structure for an efficient speech to present your projects or ideas.
You’ll be able to explore models and structure to feel confident in your public speaking competence and implement those skills in your life during dissertations, while pitching to your clients or while performing a TED talk, why not.
Public speaking has traditionally meant the act of speaking face to face to a live audience but today includes any form of speaking to an audience, including pre-recorded speech delivered over great distance by means of technology.
Nowadays public speaking has been transformed by newly available technology such as videoconferencing, multimedia presentations, and other nontraditional forms, but the essentials remain the same. Being used for many different purposes, usually it crosses teaching, persuasion or entertaining, there are different approaches and techniques related on how to master public speaking.
Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create visual contents such as social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents...The users can create their own graphic or choose from many templates ready to use. The platform is free to use with optional paid subscriptions for additional functionality.
This guided project is for students, graphic designers, or the general public who are familiar with Canva and want to explore its tools to create a speech structure while improving their knowledge on public speaking....
By Fatimazahra M
May 22, 2022
it was really fruitful and its tips are practical to develop one of the most imporatnt skills which is Public speaking
By Elissia F
Feb 18, 2022
Walks through planning the draft but doesn't talk about canva tools to help with slides