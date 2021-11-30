Chevron Left
Back to AWS Elastic Beanstalk:Deploy a Python(Flask) Web Application

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS Elastic Beanstalk:Deploy a Python(Flask) Web Application by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
33 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create your Python web application & launch it on your own server using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Flask python framework to create your web application & AWS desktop management console to deploy the web application to the AWS servers. Additionally, you will learn more about reading the server logs, how to switch between different versions of your web application & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Desktop Management Console. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for AWS Elastic Beanstalk:Deploy a Python(Flask) Web Application

By Dagart A

Nov 30, 2021

G​reat intro to using AWS for deploying a flask Web App. Very thorough and easy to follow along on my local computer.

By Chandrashekar B

Nov 3, 2020

Very clear explanation and hands on.

By Puthineedi S

Nov 13, 2020

Great quick course for beginners

By Spencer S

Aug 7, 2021

I love continue my education.

By Trevor C

Aug 11, 2021

Great "Hello World" with AWS Elastic Beanstalk. Not enough info to deploy a real python/flask app.

By Mahaboob B S

Feb 26, 2021

Thank you! guided project is easy to understand those who are new to AWS services.

By siva g

Jan 4, 2022

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder