By Dagart A•
Nov 30, 2021
Great intro to using AWS for deploying a flask Web App. Very thorough and easy to follow along on my local computer.
By Chandrashekar B•
Nov 3, 2020
Very clear explanation and hands on.
By Puthineedi S•
Nov 13, 2020
Great quick course for beginners
By Spencer S•
Aug 7, 2021
I love continue my education.
By Trevor C•
Aug 11, 2021
Great "Hello World" with AWS Elastic Beanstalk. Not enough info to deploy a real python/flask app.
By Mahaboob B S•
Feb 26, 2021
Thank you! guided project is easy to understand those who are new to AWS services.
By siva g•
Jan 4, 2022
Good