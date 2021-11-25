Chevron Left
Back to Python Database Connection with MariaDB From Infosys

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Database Connection with MariaDB From Infosys by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
45 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Did you know that connecting to servers is the number one job task of database administrators? Did you know that being able to effectively complete this skill is in-demand for this role? By taking this Guided Project, you will be able to accomplish exactly this task! “Python Database connection with MariaDB” is for any system or database administrator looking to automate the daily routine task of connecting to a company’s database with less effort. By the end of this 1-hour Guided Project, you will be able to establish a verified connection to a MariaDB server by using Python scripts which you have created! Brought to you by Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, this project is created by a certified Technology Associate in Python Programming, and the team lead of Education, Training and Assessments. Let's get started!...
Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Python Database Connection with MariaDB From Infosys

By PRACHI R M

Nov 25, 2021

very nice course

By pawan k

Dec 9, 2021

very nice

By Gourav K S

Jan 4, 2022

g​ood

By sakthi s

Mar 26, 2022

.

By Kleider S V G

Mar 4, 2022

Thank you for this introductory explanation of MariaDB.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder