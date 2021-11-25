Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Database Connection with MariaDB From Infosys by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
45 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
Did you know that connecting to servers is the number one job task of database administrators? Did you know that being able to effectively complete this skill is in-demand for this role?
By taking this Guided Project, you will be able to accomplish exactly this task!
“Python Database connection with MariaDB” is for any system or database administrator looking to automate the daily routine task of connecting to a company’s database with less effort.
By the end of this 1-hour Guided Project, you will be able to establish a verified connection to a MariaDB server by using Python scripts which you have created!
Brought to you by Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, this project is created by a certified Technology Associate in Python Programming, and the team lead of Education, Training and Assessments.
Let's get started!...
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Python Database Connection with MariaDB From Infosys
By PRACHI R M
•
Nov 25, 2021
very nice course
By pawan k
•
Dec 9, 2021
very nice
By Gourav K S
•
Jan 4, 2022
good
By sakthi s
•
Mar 26, 2022
.
By Kleider S V G
•
Mar 4, 2022
Thank you for this introductory explanation of MariaDB.