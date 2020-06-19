IE
Sep 23, 2020
It would be best if the instructor explain some concepts and function of the pygame library before the project but overall the course and instructor both are great.
Jun 25, 2020
Just what it says on the can. Short and sweet, but requires a bit of understanding of Python syntax so as to not struggle with some bits of tricky syntax.
By Talluri K•
Jun 19, 2020
The project is good for beginners with some basic knowledge on python and object oriented programming. I was fascinated when I first saw this project and enrolled in it as I love to know about the working behind games.
This project was just right and with an interest in programming and games this project is really enjoyable.
By Kavya S S•
Jun 1, 2020
voice of the instructor is unclear, subtitles are auto generated,so they were basically rubbish.
By Islam W•
Sep 24, 2020
By LIM K H•
Jun 6, 2020
My first try in guided project, wow! impressive! everything just right, learned and enhanced my skill in python, tq Coursera! :)
By Hritul P•
Aug 5, 2020
good course for beginners, you need to learn some higher level concepts before starting this course tho.
By Gethro O•
Jun 3, 2020
Instructor really needs to explain stuff more - modules, functions, what else you can do with them, why we're doing it this way and not another way you may have thought about....
And his pronunciations are unclear. Sometimes I get a hard time understanding what he's saying because the subtitles are of no help either.
Other than that, it was fun, challenging due to the lack of explanations, but still okay.
By Kimberley C•
Jun 1, 2020
Towards the end of the course, rhyme.com ended access to the cloud desktop, indicating that there was a time limit for cloud desktop use. This was unexpected and I had to simply watch the remainder of the course. In the future, please notify us about time limits at the beginning of courses that use Rhyme.
Teaching and course content was otherwise good.
By mohit c•
May 31, 2020
Your cloud platform is not working good please fix this as soon as possible, I can't operate your cloud platform very much and getting hard to complete my project.
By Aisawan P•
Jul 5, 2020
I have some foundation in programming but quite new to Python. I took this course because programming an actual game require understanding of data structure, logical operation, looping, graphical display, interactive with the user. I was not wrong, this course really help me understand and be familiar with all those stuffs. It is not too hard, only 1-day experience in Python should be enough to follow the course without frustration. While it is not too easy, everyone should be able to learn something handy from the course.
By Mohit D•
Jun 1, 2020
Good course to start your gaming career with pygame. Explanation is awesome and the way he processed to complete the course step by step that is amazing. But I have faced issue of cloud desktop that is stopping again and again. That's by I have setup that in local and complete the project. I request to coursera to resolve that cloud desktop issue.
By Arjya B•
Jun 2, 2020
The concepts of this course are very well explained. The instructor in question is very knowledgeable on the topic being taught. The idea of providing an embedded Cloud Desktop within the course itself makes it even more attractive.
By Mohd. A H•
Jun 26, 2020
By BRUNO B C•
Jun 11, 2020
Very nice and useful course for those who are begenning in programing and want to get started in user interface.
By ISHWARYA M•
Jun 9, 2020
It is very useful to up-fill my skills.Thanks for giving such a opportunity to learn useful things
By Thomas J•
Oct 7, 2020
Instructor is very good and the simple game is well done.
The learning interface can be confusing.
By Noble P•
Aug 20, 2020
Quite an interesting project to begin with to get the hang of the pygame module. Thank you.
By Peker C•
Jun 27, 2021
It's a good tutorial to leann game logic and apply python theories to games.
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 17, 2020
Very nice project. Easy to follow and good explaination. Go for it
By shubham u c•
Jun 1, 2020
its too good , i m very like much understand this course of game
By Haputhanthirige P Y A•
Jul 16, 2020
It's great foundation. Very clear teaching style.
By Renu R c•
Jun 2, 2020
very good experience and very satisfied with it.
By Resham R•
Jul 10, 2020
gained a lot of knowledge through this project
By Devan•
Oct 30, 2020
It's a really great course.I learned a lot
By Shaista Z•
Aug 1, 2020
Best project to get started with pygame.
By Sushritha S D•
Jun 24, 2020
needed more time on cloud desktop!