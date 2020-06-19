Chevron Left
Back to Create Your First Game with Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Your First Game with Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
545 ratings
101 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of game development with Python using the PyGame modules. Through hands on, practical experience, you will go through concepts like creating a game loop, image display and transformation, event handling, and writing game logic. You will then apply the concepts to create your first game with Python and PyGame. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with game development using Python, and have some prior programming experience in the Python programming language. The ideal learner has understanding of Python syntax, and computer programming concepts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

IE

Sep 23, 2020

It would be best if the instructor explain some concepts and function of the pygame library before the project but overall the course and instructor both are great.

MH

Jun 25, 2020

Just what it says on the can. Short and sweet, but requires a bit of understanding of Python syntax so as to not struggle with some bits of tricky syntax.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 101 Reviews for Create Your First Game with Python

By Talluri K

Jun 19, 2020

The project is good for beginners with some basic knowledge on python and object oriented programming. I was fascinated when I first saw this project and enrolled in it as I love to know about the working behind games.

This project was just right and with an interest in programming and games this project is really enjoyable.

By Kavya S S

Jun 1, 2020

voice of the instructor is unclear, subtitles are auto generated,so they were basically rubbish.

By Islam W

Sep 24, 2020

It would be best if the instructor explain some concepts and function of the pygame library before the project but overall the course and instructor both are great.

By LIM K H

Jun 6, 2020

My first try in guided project, wow! impressive! everything just right, learned and enhanced my skill in python, tq Coursera! :)

By Hritul P

Aug 5, 2020

good course for beginners, you need to learn some higher level concepts before starting this course tho.

By Gethro O

Jun 3, 2020

Instructor really needs to explain stuff more - modules, functions, what else you can do with them, why we're doing it this way and not another way you may have thought about....

And his pronunciations are unclear. Sometimes I get a hard time understanding what he's saying because the subtitles are of no help either.

Other than that, it was fun, challenging due to the lack of explanations, but still okay.

By Kimberley C

Jun 1, 2020

Towards the end of the course, rhyme.com ended access to the cloud desktop, indicating that there was a time limit for cloud desktop use. This was unexpected and I had to simply watch the remainder of the course. In the future, please notify us about time limits at the beginning of courses that use Rhyme.

Teaching and course content was otherwise good.

By mohit c

May 31, 2020

Your cloud platform is not working good please fix this as soon as possible, I can't operate your cloud platform very much and getting hard to complete my project.

By Aisawan P

Jul 5, 2020

I have some foundation in programming but quite new to Python. I took this course because programming an actual game require understanding of data structure, logical operation, looping, graphical display, interactive with the user. I was not wrong, this course really help me understand and be familiar with all those stuffs. It is not too hard, only 1-day experience in Python should be enough to follow the course without frustration. While it is not too easy, everyone should be able to learn something handy from the course.

By Mohit D

Jun 1, 2020

Good course to start your gaming career with pygame. Explanation is awesome and the way he processed to complete the course step by step that is amazing. But I have faced issue of cloud desktop that is stopping again and again. That's by I have setup that in local and complete the project. I request to coursera to resolve that cloud desktop issue.

By Arjya B

Jun 2, 2020

The concepts of this course are very well explained. The instructor in question is very knowledgeable on the topic being taught. The idea of providing an embedded Cloud Desktop within the course itself makes it even more attractive.

By Mohd. A H

Jun 26, 2020

Just what it says on the can. Short and sweet, but requires a bit of understanding of Python syntax so as to not struggle with some bits of tricky syntax.

By BRUNO B C

Jun 11, 2020

Very nice and useful course for those who are begenning in programing and want to get started in user interface.

By ISHWARYA M

Jun 9, 2020

It is very useful to up-fill my skills.Thanks for giving such a opportunity to learn useful things

By Thomas J

Oct 7, 2020

Instructor is very good and the simple game is well done.

The learning interface can be confusing.

By Noble P

Aug 20, 2020

Quite an interesting project to begin with to get the hang of the pygame module. Thank you.

By Peker C

Jun 27, 2021

It's a good tutorial to leann game logic and apply python theories to games.

By Aravindhan A

Sep 17, 2020

Very nice project. Easy to follow and good explaination. Go for it

By shubham u c

Jun 1, 2020

its too good , i m very like much understand this course of game

By Haputhanthirige P Y A

Jul 16, 2020

It's great foundation. Very clear teaching style.

By Renu R c

Jun 2, 2020

very good experience and very satisfied with it.

By Resham R

Jul 10, 2020

gained a lot of knowledge through this project

By Devan

Oct 30, 2020

It's a really great course.I learned a lot

By Shaista Z

Aug 1, 2020

Best project to get started with pygame.

By Sushritha S D

Jun 24, 2020

needed more time on cloud desktop!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder