SJ
Nov 2, 2020
All doubts are clear and all concepts are explain in details ,happy to learn all new concepts.\n\nThank you.
AT
Nov 6, 2020
I loved this course because of the clarity and simplicity
By Idris•
Sep 20, 2020
You get what the title says! He also explains what we do why we do! so that's also good.
By Smita J•
Nov 3, 2020
By Anureet K T•
Nov 7, 2020
By Paul M•
Jan 14, 2022
Does what it says on the tin!
By ABUBAKER M N A•
Oct 15, 2021
Thank you
By Deepak K•
Nov 2, 2020
By Darshan D T•
Nov 3, 2020
Rhyme platform feels bug, demo video screen automatically becoming full screen it was really annoying and made coding uneasy. Please fix this.
By hamed a•
May 17, 2022
The Rhyme environment has a function to automatically switch fullscreen on the video which makes simultaneous coding distracting
By Esteban G L•
Jan 21, 2021
Rally quick and simple.
By Akash R•
Sep 29, 2020
only for beginners
By Satyam K Y•
Aug 11, 2020
Some what good
By wangjunposter@gmail.com•
Aug 15, 2020
there could be more stuff, given this price.
By Steven W•
Aug 22, 2020
Waste of time