Visualizing data patterns often involves re-arrangement and elimination to determine patterns. For example, in a list of data with yearly rainfall amounts, to quickly determine the years with the most rainfall, the data can be sorted according to rainfall in descending order. A filter could be used to limit the amount of data observed, for example, to only show rainfall amounts greater than an inch. A merge can be used to join two datasets together, for example rainfall and temperature data from two different sources. The ability to sort, merge and filter data has always existed using SQL with database data, now it can be done in application memory space using Python. In this course, you will create an application that reads data from two CSV files. You will learn how to merge, sort, and filter the data to ultimately produce a regression plot to determine a possible correlation between two data sets....

By Idris

Sep 20, 2020

You get what the title says! He also explains what we do why we do! so that's also good.

By Smita J

Nov 3, 2020

All doubts are clear and all concepts are explain in details ,happy to learn all new concepts.

Thank you.

By Anureet K T

Nov 7, 2020

I loved this course because of the clarity and simplicity

By Paul M

Jan 14, 2022

​Does what it says on the tin!

By ABUBAKER M N A

Oct 15, 2021

Thank you

By Deepak K

Nov 2, 2020

Thank You

By Darshan D T

Nov 3, 2020

Rhyme platform feels bug, demo video screen automatically becoming full screen it was really annoying and made coding uneasy. Please fix this.

By hamed a

May 17, 2022

T​he Rhyme environment has a function to automatically switch fullscreen on the video which makes simultaneous coding distracting

By Esteban G L

Jan 21, 2021

Rally quick and simple.

By Akash R

Sep 29, 2020

only for beginners

By Satyam K Y

Aug 11, 2020

Some what good

By wangjunposter@gmail.com

Aug 15, 2020

there could be more stuff, given this price.

By Steven W

Aug 22, 2020

Waste of time

