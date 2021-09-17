Chevron Left
In this course, we are going to focus on the following learning objectives: 1. Work with core Python programming tools 2. Become comfortable reading and writing Python scripts By the end of this course, you will have a solid grasp of scripting in Python. You will learn the Pythonic way of many of the core programming concepts. You will be able to read and understand Python scripts in your daily line of work...
By Jiri M

Sep 17, 2021

Hi, the course was good. Yet I have one note: The example with FindPlayer (Python Module lesson) loop can be confusing: The algorithm will stop after first iteration. Try to find Maradona. It will return False, but Maradona IS on the list of players. You have to modify it in order to return on successful hit or return False when no match is found at all. :) Good Luck

By Sahil D

Aug 27, 2021

S​uper basic overview of Python. This is not for 'devops'. it for a beginner maybe in junior school, much better stuff available for free on youtube. dont waste your time or money on this

