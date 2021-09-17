By Jiri M•
Sep 17, 2021
Hi, the course was good. Yet I have one note: The example with FindPlayer (Python Module lesson) loop can be confusing: The algorithm will stop after first iteration. Try to find Maradona. It will return False, but Maradona IS on the list of players. You have to modify it in order to return on successful hit or return False when no match is found at all. :) Good Luck
By Sahil D•
Aug 27, 2021
Super basic overview of Python. This is not for 'devops'. it for a beginner maybe in junior school, much better stuff available for free on youtube. dont waste your time or money on this