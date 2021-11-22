Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Python Unit Test to Demonstrate TDD by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will use the python unittest package to create an application using test-driven development (TDD). Test Driven Development or TDD involves writing tests before the python application is implemented. Writing the test before implementing the code means the tests should fail when they are executed, which removes the likelihood of a test returning a false positive result. It also is another means of verifying the code specification, especially if the tests are written by a person or group outside of the core development team. Finally, the tests may be executed every time a code modification occurs to keep the code base in check. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Walter J R S

Nov 21, 2021

bueno

