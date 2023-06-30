In this project, we will create a Financial dashboard for assets like stock and crypto. The dashboard will be dynamic in nature meaning you will be able to get important information and graphs about any stock just by replacing the ticker symbol without ever leaving Power BI. The project begins with you importing real-time financial data from Yahoo Finance using Python libraries. You will harness the power of Python libraries and custom visuals in Power BI to visualize the data, creating approximately 10 different charts and graphs to analyze price and volume movement. This will be very helpful if you work in Finance or need to present Financial data to clients. Currently, financial websites provide limited visualizations. By using Python with Power BI, you can present financial data to clients in a far better way than currently available on internet. You can add tremendous value by incorporating python with Power BI.
Python with Power BI: Analyzing Financial Data
Taught in English
Import Financial data from Yahoo Finance directly in Power BI using Python
Visualize financial data using scatter plots, box plot, violin plot, histogram and line chart in Python within Power BI
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import real time financial data into Power BI using python library
Analyze historical trends by using Line and Area charts
Visualize Price using Box & Violin charts
Practice task: Create a line chart using Python Visual in Power BI
Visualize volume using histogram and violin plots
Visualize yearly, quarterly, monthly & daily variations using scatter plots
Challenge: Import the price of Bitcoin using Python in Power Bi & build a line chat to visualize historical trend
Recommended experience
Note: Prior experience in Python is recommended but not mandatory. However, it is crucial to have some experience in using Power BI.
