Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to create an API request using Postman by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, By the end of this project, you will have learned how to use Postman for API requests. You will accomplish this by first being introduced to Postman and what the benefits of the application are. Next, you will use Postman to call a Resting API. After this, you will create a running request for your API. Lastly, you will learn to analyze the response from Postman.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Chirag C
Sep 15, 2021
Gave me basic idea of how API's work, just what I wanted!