Learner Reviews & Feedback for CSS Animated Components with ReactJS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to
- Identify the basic ReactJS project structure, including TypeScript, Webpack, Storybook, and SASS configuration,
- Render a Hello World component, as well as identify the basic structure of a ReactJS component, including how to render the component in Storybook.
- Create an animated sprite, by creating a logical folder structure, and writing the HTML, TypeScript, and animated CSS to render a sprite component to Storybook.
- Pass in a ReactJS prop to the component to track the facing direction of the animated Sprite and identify the difference between ReactJS discuss state vs props.
- Use ReactJS state to track user input, and update the component state in ReactJS lifecycle events to flip the character's sprite sheet renderings.
- Finalize your component by tracking position using props and state and using ReactJS lifecycle methods to position the sprite around the page based on user keyboard input, allowing the component to “walk” around the website.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By LUIS H
•
Nov 25, 2021
good course to see how CSS animation work in ReactJS