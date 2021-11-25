Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for CSS Animated Components with ReactJS by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
30 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to - Identify the basic ReactJS project structure, including TypeScript, Webpack, Storybook, and SASS configuration, - Render a Hello World component, as well as identify the basic structure of a ReactJS component, including how to render the component in Storybook. - Create an animated sprite, by creating a logical folder structure, and writing the HTML, TypeScript, and animated CSS to render a sprite component to Storybook. - Pass in a ReactJS prop to the component to track the facing direction of the animated Sprite and identify the difference between ReactJS discuss state vs props. - Use ReactJS state to track user input, and update the component state in ReactJS lifecycle events to flip the character's sprite sheet renderings. - Finalize your component by tracking position using props and state and using ReactJS lifecycle methods to position the sprite around the page based on user keyboard input, allowing the component to “walk” around the website. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for CSS Animated Components with ReactJS

By LUIS H

Nov 25, 2021

good course to see how CSS animation work in ReactJS

By JHULEN M M Q

Sep 23, 2020

very good for beginner

By Ashok k

Jan 29, 2021

Good

By Shodlik B

Oct 28, 2020

Good

By Adewale A

Sep 25, 2020

Good

By Kaissoune A s

Dec 22, 2020

thanks

