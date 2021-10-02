Learner Reviews & Feedback for Recognizing Shapes in Images with OpenCV by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will apply computer vision techniques to process images, extract useful features and detect shapes using Hough transforms.
By the end of this project, you will have analyzed real-world images using industry standard tools, including Python and OpenCV.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Pasindu U
Oct 2, 2021
good
By Yaron K
Sep 20, 2021
An introduction to openCV line and circle detection. Coursera's Rhyme environment tends to get "stuck" and I had to restart the kernel multiple times.