By Patrick M•
Feb 28, 2021
Another nice introduction to TensorFlow by Amit Yadav! Thanks for the project!
By Kamlesh C•
Jul 26, 2020
Thanks
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
Good
By Pragyan•
Oct 3, 2020
Great Course. Would've liked if a more sophisticated example was taken instead of linear regression, but nonetheless, great.
By Tanmay C•
Apr 10, 2020
A good hands on training platform for beginners. A very basic project for beginners to begin with.
By Sreenidhi K L•
Jul 17, 2020
just nice work
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Akhilesh V P•
Apr 13, 2020
Need more theoretical understanding about topic
By Emad T•
May 30, 2020
content is alright, but the VM crashed, so I have only watched the last couple of videos without applying.