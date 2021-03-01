Chevron Left
Back to Regression with Automatic Differentiation in TensorFlow

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Regression with Automatic Differentiation in TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
62 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will learn about constants and variables in TensorFlow, you will learn how to use automatic differentiation, and you will apply automatic differentiation to solve a linear regression problem. By the end of this project, you will have a good understanding of how machine learning algorithms can be implemented in TensorFlow. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, Gradient Descent, Linear Regression. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Regression with Automatic Differentiation in TensorFlow

By Patrick M

Feb 28, 2021

Another nice introduction to TensorFlow by Amit Yadav! Thanks for the project!

By Kamlesh C

Jul 26, 2020

Thanks

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By Pragyan

Oct 3, 2020

Great Course. Would've liked if a more sophisticated example was taken instead of linear regression, but nonetheless, great.

By Tanmay C

Apr 10, 2020

A good hands on training platform for beginners. A very basic project for beginners to begin with.

By Sreenidhi K L

Jul 17, 2020

just nice work

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Akhilesh V P

Apr 13, 2020

Need more theoretical understanding about topic

By Emad T

May 30, 2020

content is alright, but the VM crashed, so I have only watched the last couple of videos without applying.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder