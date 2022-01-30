Learner Reviews & Feedback for Restful Web Service Spring Boot Visual Studio Code Gradle by Coursera Project Network
4.2
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews
In this project you will use the Spring Boot Framework to create a restful web application that returns a list of random numbers to the consumer.
A web service uses a standard protocol and messaging system to transfer data between systems and applications. Restful stands for Representational State Transfer, which uses HTTP to transfer XML or more commonly JSON packets among various applications. The Spring Boot Framework automatically produces the underlying code to help the developer focus on the web service itself, rather than the boilerplate code it produces automatically.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Varun N
Jan 30, 2022
Its basic and easily understandable.
By Ravindu
Dec 14, 2020
This was really good. It will be better if you can give some knowledge on repositories too.