Chevron Left
Back to Quick resumeCreator with JavaScript

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quick resumeCreator with JavaScript by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project is for people who are interested in learning how JavaScript works, how it takes data from a plain HTML form and uses it to output another HTML document. The project is simple and easy to learn and has been explained very thoroughly so that basic learners can come up with a useful and fun product. Learners can later use the techniques learnt in this process to output any HTML form and also learn to use simple JavaScript. No prior experience with JavaScript is required, though some familiarity with HTML and CSS is helpful. The end product is a cool and quick resume creator that anyone can use to whip up a resume, download it and use on their job hunt!...
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Quick resumeCreator with JavaScript

By Ulysses D R

Jul 7, 2021

The course was great and well explained. Although, can you please rephrase the final question of the quiz as I did not get it.

By Methsara B

Jan 23, 2021

Great and simple

By Amar K

Oct 1, 2020

the guided project is mostly copy and paste the instructor seems to be new in this subject and the quiz was a joke the second last question was checked whether i had double quotes on references and the last question i couldn't answer right even though i answered it using the material from the project materials and i know it was right.

By Sheikh N

Oct 11, 2020

The quiz was a joke. It does not take any answer for question-7.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder