By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
The course was great and well explained. Although, can you please rephrase the final question of the quiz as I did not get it.
By Methsara B•
Jan 23, 2021
Great and simple
By Amar K•
Oct 1, 2020
the guided project is mostly copy and paste the instructor seems to be new in this subject and the quiz was a joke the second last question was checked whether i had double quotes on references and the last question i couldn't answer right even though i answered it using the material from the project materials and i know it was right.
By Sheikh N•
Oct 11, 2020
The quiz was a joke. It does not take any answer for question-7.