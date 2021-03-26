Chevron Left
In this project, we will train deep neural network model based on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Residual Blocks to detect the type of Diabetic Retinopathy from images. Diabetic Retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in the working-age population of the developed world and estimated to affect over 347 million people worldwide. Diabetic Retinopathy is disease that results from complication of type 1 & 2 diabetes and can develop if blood sugar levels are left uncontrolled for a prolonged period of time. With the power of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, doctors will be able to detect blindness before it occurs....

AB

Sep 12, 2021

The course is very nicely explained. I would recommend this project for those who have some prior experience in Python and CNN to try out this exciting real world project.

GK

Mar 25, 2021

Well Instructed Project. Step by step explanation and analysis of every problem is simply excellent. Highly recommended project.

By Pavan k

Mar 26, 2021

By ESTIBALIZ D

Apr 8, 2021

very practical also informative.

By Pranjali A

Dec 21, 2020

Instructor could've talked more in depth about the neural networks and how it works. Some parts of the theory and intuition video were confusing.

By Hualai T

Mar 29, 2021

Too short, wish that this project can expand into more details.

By Megan D

Dec 21, 2021

This is my first guided project course I took on Coursera, and it is simply amazing!! Even though I took a couple of AI courses from Coursera, which concentrate on the theoretical details , my confidence in applying those knowledge after taking this practical course. BIG THUMB UP for the instructor , who explain the whole concept including almost every line of code with the required details for one to digest the topics easily.

By Asutosh B

Sep 13, 2021

T​he course is very nicely explained. I would recommend this project for those who have some prior experience in Python and CNN to try out this exciting real world project.

By Reem A

Jul 13, 2021

thank you

By Edward N

Sep 9, 2021

a1

By Paul M

Mar 14, 2022

It is unclear to me who could tangibly benefit from this course. Wrong terms are being used, while the course claims to provide a high-level overview over the concrete modeling approach, little to none is given for students new to the field to grasp what is happening while even over the very short runtime time is wasted on entirely irrelevant matters (e.g. google what performance resnets achieve on imagenet).

