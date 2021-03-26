AB
Sep 12, 2021
The course is very nicely explained. I would recommend this project for those who have some prior experience in Python and CNN to try out this exciting real world project.
GK
Mar 25, 2021
Well Instructed Project. Step by step explanation and analysis of every problem is simply excellent. Highly recommended project.
By Pavan k•
Mar 26, 2021
By ESTIBALIZ D•
Apr 8, 2021
very practical also informative.
By Pranjali A•
Dec 21, 2020
Instructor could've talked more in depth about the neural networks and how it works. Some parts of the theory and intuition video were confusing.
By Hualai T•
Mar 29, 2021
Too short, wish that this project can expand into more details.
By Megan D•
Dec 21, 2021
This is my first guided project course I took on Coursera, and it is simply amazing!! Even though I took a couple of AI courses from Coursera, which concentrate on the theoretical details , my confidence in applying those knowledge after taking this practical course. BIG THUMB UP for the instructor , who explain the whole concept including almost every line of code with the required details for one to digest the topics easily.
By Asutosh B•
Sep 13, 2021
By Reem A•
Jul 13, 2021
thank you
By Edward N•
Sep 9, 2021
a1
By Paul M•
Mar 14, 2022
It is unclear to me who could tangibly benefit from this course. Wrong terms are being used, while the course claims to provide a high-level overview over the concrete modeling approach, little to none is given for students new to the field to grasp what is happening while even over the very short runtime time is wasted on entirely irrelevant matters (e.g. google what performance resnets achieve on imagenet).