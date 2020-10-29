Learner Reviews & Feedback for Change Leadership: Strategic Route Analysis with Miro by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
17 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating a change implementation model using Route Analysis for a hands-on example. This will equip you with a systemic implementation framework for change that can be utilised in professional and personal life.
Change happens all the time, and in being able to identify factors involved in change and developing a model for how to implement change you increase your chances for success. This analysis will help you if you are in:
+ Strategy development
+ Program Management
+ Project Management
+ Business Process Re-Engineering
+ Product Development
+ Organisational Development
Furthermore, this guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in change management with Miro to develop your change leadership skills for various settings....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Change Leadership: Strategic Route Analysis with Miro
By KARMA T
•
Oct 29, 2020
good presentation
By jessica h
•
Jun 23, 2021
couldn't get past step 1 in the guided project; wasnt' able to close the miro window (no X button anywhere)