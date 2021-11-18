Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will create and build routing and navigation user interface in Angular. So in this guided project you will learn the basic concepts related to routing and navigation like configuring routes, understanding parent and child routes, handling invalid URLs, and route parameters etc....
By Ritu D

Nov 18, 2021

Very Effective

By Muhammed M

Nov 3, 2021

good one

