Learner Reviews & Feedback for Routing Protocols Fundamentals using Cisco Packet Tracer by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
27 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a network topology using Cisco packet tracer. You will be able to apply basic configurations on network devices, identify the importance of routers in your network topology, and differentiate between the types of routing protocols, Moreover, you will be able to configure routing protocols as rip and EIGRP and OSPF on your router. Learning the routing protocols will provide you with the basics you need to begin working in the network engineering field. This guided project is for people who would like to enter the world of computer networking architecture and network administration. This project will enhance your skills in the networking field as learning routing protocols will benefit you much in your career as a network engineer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Joel A

Aug 20, 2021

The instructor gave very good instructions that made the lab fun and easy to complete

By Anae R S

Feb 23, 2021

Most incomprehensible of any courses I have taken. I accidentally closed Cisco window and could not open it again. Also explanation is not very clear. I did not get to the actual project yet and already could not proceed.

By Shivam T

Jan 18, 2022

Great course.

By Manimala E

Jul 3, 2021

Nothing

By Priyanka A

Dec 17, 2021

good

By Nabil

Jan 18, 2022

Instructor needs to explain why he does thing instead of just doing them. I didn't learn anything, I just copied everything he was doing without understanding because he does not explain anything.

