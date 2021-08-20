By Joel A•
Aug 20, 2021
The instructor gave very good instructions that made the lab fun and easy to complete
By Anae R S•
Feb 23, 2021
Most incomprehensible of any courses I have taken. I accidentally closed Cisco window and could not open it again. Also explanation is not very clear. I did not get to the actual project yet and already could not proceed.
By Shivam T•
Jan 18, 2022
Great course.
By Manimala E•
Jul 3, 2021
Nothing
By Priyanka A•
Dec 17, 2021
good
By Nabil•
Jan 18, 2022
Instructor needs to explain why he does thing instead of just doing them. I didn't learn anything, I just copied everything he was doing without understanding because he does not explain anything.