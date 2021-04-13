By Krutika I•
Apr 13, 2021
Great instructor. I am a beginner in R studio and yet I was able to understand the concepts and build strong foundations of this topic. With little more practice, I will be able to apply the concepts from this projects in my job. Thank you!
By Alan D P•
Jan 20, 2022
Good for starting learning in RStudio to more practical applications.
By Haslan•
Feb 28, 2021
Very good introduction to Monte Carlo Simulation.
By Soloshenko M A•
Dec 19, 2021
perfect
By Kupka O•
Mar 20, 2022
Project is excellent, data from this project is absent by given link:((
By ABHAY S S•
Jun 1, 2021
Instructor has good teaching skills but the content is not enough to spark any interest. The functions use in R are not easily available. Please provide alternatives to them.