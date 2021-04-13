Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for RStudio for Six Sigma - Monte Carlo Simulation by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
12 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to 1. Generate Continuous, Discrete and Categorical Data (Xs) Using Statistical Distributions 2. Create A Transfer Function That Relates The Xs With The Y (Dependent Variable) 3. Perform Monte Carlo Simulation & Sensitivity Analysis Using RStudio Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for RStudio for Six Sigma - Monte Carlo Simulation

By Krutika I

Apr 13, 2021

Great instructor. I am a beginner in R studio and yet I was able to understand the concepts and build strong foundations of this topic. With little more practice, I will be able to apply the concepts from this projects in my job. Thank you!

By Alan D P

Jan 20, 2022

Good for starting learning in RStudio to more practical applications.

By Haslan

Feb 28, 2021

Very good introduction to Monte Carlo Simulation.

By Soloshenko M A

Dec 19, 2021

perfect

By Kupka O

Mar 20, 2022

Project is excellent, data from this project is absent by given link:((

By ABHAY S S

Jun 1, 2021

Instructor has good teaching skills but the content is not enough to spark any interest. The functions use in R are not easily available. Please provide alternatives to them.

