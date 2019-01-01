Chevron Left
Back to RStudio for Six Sigma - Process Capability

Learner Reviews & Feedback for RStudio for Six Sigma - Process Capability by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Welcome to RStudio for Six Sigma - Process Capability. This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, you will understand the concepts like DPU, DPO and DPMO; learn to import discrete defect data file and perform Process Capability Analysis, understand Throughput Yield and Rolled Throughput Yield (RTY) and calculate RTY for data imported from a file, understand Z score, Short and Longterm Standard Deviation, Short and Longterm Z Bench, Cp, Cpk, Pp, Ppk, and perform Process Capability Analysis for continuous data....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder