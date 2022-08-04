Learner Reviews & Feedback for React Hooks: useRef, useMemo, useCallback, ImperativeHandle by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this course you will have a solid grasp of some of the most important hooks in React. We will start by understanding the tricky parts of hooks and spend time digging deeper than other courses, logging everything. We then go ahead to consume our hooks in real life examples.
This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React and hooks in general, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....