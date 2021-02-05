LJ
Dec 3, 2020
The course was all that I was expecting and the lecturer is so good at explaining!
JT
Apr 25, 2021
Nice course on TypeScript. Covered all the basics.
By Oliver S•
Feb 5, 2021
These Guided Projects are perfect for a quick start into a new topic. Also useful as a comprehensive refresher of skills not used in a while. This could become the base for a great catalog of skills to rehearse for for job interviews.
By Журмухамедов М С•
Nov 22, 2020
Быстро прошлись по всем основным компонентам ТайпСкрипта. Практических примеров тут нет.
By Lasal J•
Dec 4, 2020
The course was all that I was expecting and the lecturer is so good at explaining!
By Jayesh T•
Apr 26, 2021
Nice course on TypeScript. Covered all the basics.
By WEI X•
Mar 14, 2022
it is clearly for beginner.
By Miguel G•
Jan 16, 2022
Excelent
By Edward A•
Jan 4, 2021
great
By Vishal R S•
Oct 11, 2021
It's a wonderful course to jump start with TypeScript provided you have a basic under standing of JavaScript.
By Rafał S•
Jan 22, 2021
Generally ok, but has some minor technical issues (like background noises and some small mistakes in code)
By Manfred H•
Feb 16, 2022
ssumewhat perficoiacourse is somewhat superficial
By Vince M•
Jan 9, 2021
Solid content, but not much for 10 dollars
By Mason S•
Jan 19, 2021
It's a pretty good overview of typescript. I thought the deep dive of JS classes was not needed as it doesn't have much to do with typescript. I would have liked to see more common problems you are bound to come across in real development when working with typescript and how to solve them and understand the hints typescript gives you.
My biggest gripe is the audio is not great as there is a constant white noise and at one point the laptop fans are pretty loud, as well as a constant beeping from a dead smoke detector. If the audio was better I'd give it 4/5.
By GAN Y T _•
Dec 11, 2020
you can find the same resource in the typescript doc, free youtube vids or online articles.
By Inder P S•
Nov 25, 2020
it doesnt load