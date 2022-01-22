SJ
Jan 2, 2022
Thank you for the helpful tutorial! This will be very useful for my PhD project which has a drug discovery component.
MG
Jun 25, 2021
I find this useful for my study. I am still new and the explanations are great for beginners
By Dennis D•
Jan 22, 2022
It is a nice little exercise. It is not really a project. At least I would not call it that. It is to short and shallow for it to be called a project. Nevertheless, content is okay, and you will learn one or the other thing. But is all pretty basic and clicky-clicky. The major negative is the price. It is certainly not worth 9 bucks, no way. I mean think about the tutorials you find on youtube of equal quality or even much higher depth, and they provide it for free. So 2 or 3 bucks would be fair for the creator. But for 9 bucks I expect more than that. I don't consider the price as a price per hour, because obviously that multiplies by the people who take the course. And afterall, here you teach to teach and not to make a profit. Just my take on it.
By Mildred G•
Jun 26, 2021
By Khine M K•
Jul 19, 2021
Great, love it. I just need to download the materials to do the project of my own.
By Irving•
Apr 20, 2021
Good introduction for protein modeling and drug docking
By Cesar D P F•
Jul 30, 2021
Helpful to refresh my memory about some concepts.
By Swastika M•
Jul 6, 2021
Helps in my research activity.
By Enrico D•
Jul 5, 2021
Awesome course! Thanks!
By Anirudha S•
Apr 29, 2021
It was great. Thank you.
By Samantha J•
Jan 3, 2022
By Sreeharsha Y•
Oct 27, 2021
Everything was nice except when running the vina code in terminal, thank you for providing this course through coursera. Cloud screen is dull and letters looking very small to identify, please make note of it. rest of the things are explained very clearly.
By Chen Z•
Oct 11, 2021
a fast and easy to learn class on drug docking with protein
By Raihana E•
Sep 17, 2021
cool platform!