In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will construct a 3D structure of a SARS-CoV-2 protein sequence using homology modeling and perform molecular docking of drugs against this protein molecule and infer protein-drug interaction. We will accomplish it in by completing each task in the project which includes - Model protein structures from sequence data - Process proteins and ligands for docking procedure - Molecular docking of drugs against protein molecules Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SJ

Jan 2, 2022

Thank you for the helpful tutorial! This will be very useful for my PhD project which has a drug discovery component.

MG

Jun 25, 2021

I find this useful for my study. I am still new and the explanations are great for beginners

By Dennis D

Jan 22, 2022

It is a nice little exercise. It is not really a project. At least I would not call it that. It is to short and shallow for it to be called a project. Nevertheless, content is okay, and you will learn one or the other thing. But is all pretty basic and clicky-clicky. The major negative is the price. It is certainly not worth 9 bucks, no way. I mean think about the tutorials you find on youtube of equal quality or even much higher depth, and they provide it for free. So 2 or 3 bucks would be fair for the creator. But for 9 bucks I expect more than that. I don't consider the price as a price per hour, because obviously that multiplies by the people who take the course. And afterall, here you teach to teach and not to make a profit. Just my take on it.

By Mildred G

Jun 26, 2021

By Khine M K

Jul 19, 2021

Great, love it. I just need to download the materials to do the project of my own.

By Irving

Apr 20, 2021

Good introduction for protein modeling and drug docking

By Cesar D P F

Jul 30, 2021

Helpful to refresh my memory about some concepts.

By Swastika M

Jul 6, 2021

H​elps in my research activity.

By Enrico D

Jul 5, 2021

Awesome course! Thanks!

By Anirudha S

Apr 29, 2021

It was great. Thank you.

By Samantha J

Jan 3, 2022

By Sreeharsha Y

Oct 27, 2021

E​verything was nice except when running the vina code in terminal, thank you for providing this course through coursera. Cloud screen is dull and letters looking very small to identify, please make note of it. rest of the things are explained very clearly.

By Chen Z

Oct 11, 2021

a fast and easy to learn class on drug docking with protein

By Raihana E

Sep 17, 2021

cool platform!

