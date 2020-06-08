Chevron Left
Save, Load and Export Models with Keras by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
93 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this 1 hour long project based course, you will learn to save, load and restore models with Keras. In Keras, we can save just the model weights, or we can save weights along with the entire model architecture. We can also export the models to TensorFlow's Saved Mode format which is very useful when serving a model in production, and we can load models from the Saved Model format back in Keras as well. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, and basics of neural networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Ramya G R

Jun 8, 2020

I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.

By Yaron K

Apr 16, 2021

Detailed explanations of various Keras save options, and their parameters. If there are problems with the Rhyme environment - you can download the completed notebook from the Resource section of the project and run it locally (or on a cloud platform like Google Colab)

By Karl J

Jun 15, 2020

Great course on saving and loading models.

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By 17_055 M S

Sep 21, 2020

170490107055

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Super

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Рюмин Д

May 9, 2020

Four, because the video viewing system and practice are slow. Waiting for downloads takes a long time.

By Pascal U E

Aug 27, 2020

I had a technical issue when creating the checkpoints

By SARAVANAN.V

Jul 11, 2020

super

By Nahid I A

May 16, 2020

Rhyme texts are so tiny and blurry to follow, the virtual environment takes too much time to load. Otherwise it is a good course to understand basic keras.

