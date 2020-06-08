By Ramya G R•
Jun 8, 2020
I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.
By Yaron K•
Apr 16, 2021
Detailed explanations of various Keras save options, and their parameters. If there are problems with the Rhyme environment - you can download the completed notebook from the Resource section of the project and run it locally (or on a cloud platform like Google Colab)
By Karl J•
Jun 15, 2020
Great course on saving and loading models.
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By 17_055 M S•
Sep 21, 2020
170490107055
By p s•
Jun 22, 2020
Super
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By Рюмин Д•
May 9, 2020
Four, because the video viewing system and practice are slow. Waiting for downloads takes a long time.
By Pascal U E•
Aug 27, 2020
I had a technical issue when creating the checkpoints
By SARAVANAN.V•
Jul 11, 2020
super
By Nahid I A•
May 16, 2020
Rhyme texts are so tiny and blurry to follow, the virtual environment takes too much time to load. Otherwise it is a good course to understand basic keras.