By Cristhian C•
Sep 23, 2020
Excelente curso, fácil y muy práctico. Toca tener en cuenta el uso del ambiente en la nube para no quedarse sin tiempo y poder aprovechar el entorno configurado para pruebas.
By Chee W C•
Jun 10, 2021
Good and direct; may need to add instructions to update chromedriver for the test to run successfully
By Gaveen R•
Jan 2, 2021
Good
By Gilles F•
Feb 16, 2021
Overall the training is OK to get a first understanding of Jenkins and CI/CD. But the VM is not updated with the latest chrome driver when chrome is updated, as a result half of the exercises can't be done.
By Dhruva G•
Jan 24, 2021
Good for someone working in Java and have already heard of Maven etc. The lab paused while I was away and took a looong time to restart.
By Salah A F•
Oct 15, 2020
I was expecting more, this should belong to youtube and not coursera
By Vhutali P•
May 5, 2022
great content