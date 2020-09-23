Chevron Left
Back to Scheduling Selenium TestNG tests via Jenkins CI/CD tool

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Scheduling Selenium TestNG tests via Jenkins CI/CD tool by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
40 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Selenium is one of the most widely used test automation tools for UI functional testing. The maximum ROI of test automation comes from its frequent execution either as a part of the CI/CD pipeline or running them often Jenkins is one of the most widely used DevOps tools used in automating the complete life cycle of Continuous Integration, Delivery, and Deployment. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn concepts like creating a job in Jenkins, fetching code from source code management tool like GitHub, executing and scheduling Selenium and TestNG tests. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Scheduling Selenium TestNG tests via Jenkins CI/CD tool

By Cristhian C

Sep 23, 2020

Excelente curso, fácil y muy práctico. Toca tener en cuenta el uso del ambiente en la nube para no quedarse sin tiempo y poder aprovechar el entorno configurado para pruebas.

By Chee W C

Jun 10, 2021

Good and direct; may need to add instructions to update chromedriver for the test to run successfully

By Gaveen R

Jan 2, 2021

Good

By Gilles F

Feb 16, 2021

Overall the training is OK to get a first understanding of Jenkins and CI/CD. But the VM is not updated with the latest chrome driver when chrome is updated, as a result half of the exercises can't be done.

By Dhruva G

Jan 24, 2021

Good for someone working in Java and have already heard of Maven etc. The lab paused while I was away and took a looong time to restart.

By Salah A F

Oct 15, 2020

I was expecting more, this should belong to youtube and not coursera

By Vhutali P

May 5, 2022

great content

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder