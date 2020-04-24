Learner Reviews & Feedback for Perform Sentiment Analysis with scikit-learn by Coursera Project Network
In this project-based course, you will learn the fundamentals of sentiment analysis, and build a logistic regression model to classify movie reviews as either positive or negative. We will use the popular IMDB data set. Our goal is to use a simple logistic regression estimator from scikit-learn for document classification.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed.
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
JP
Jul 1, 2020
This project is very useful for people that don't know anything about sentiment analysis and it's approach with Scikitlearn, like me. It's very introductory.
AY
May 19, 2020
Very well designed course. Starting from the beginning of text pre-processing till evaluation of model, all steps are explained and implemented very well.