In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will build and evaluate a simple linear regression model using Python. You will employ the scikit-learn module for calculating the linear regression, while using pandas for data management, and seaborn for plotting. You will be working with the very popular Advertising data set to predict sales revenue based on advertising spending through mediums such as TV, radio, and newspaper. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Explain the core ideas of linear regression to technical and non-technical audiences - Build a simple linear regression model in Python with scikit-learn - Employ Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) to small data sets with seaborn and pandas - Evaluate a simple linear regression model using appropriate metrics This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Jupyter and Python 3.7 with all the necessary libraries pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SA

Jul 19, 2020

This course give enough base understanding on how to work with simple linear regression. The instructor explanation was also so easy to understand.

GR

Jul 7, 2020

After I did this guided project, I was able to build simple regression models by applying the skills I learnt.

By Sumit M

May 4, 2020

Good as an introduction but not in depth.

By Apurv G

Mar 30, 2020

Its not a Project. Its just a small course about liner regression. may be good for new learner but if you already have a knowledge of regressions in python its waste of time. and the tool used is virtual pc which is very slow 10 min video takes 1 hour to complete.

By Lilya N B

Sep 9, 2020

In this guided project, you will practice simple EDA with the seaborn library, you will create a simple linear regression model and learn the basics about linear regression and also other quick tips. It is short and to the point. Highly recommended !

By SY. R M A

Jul 20, 2020

This course give enough base understanding on how to work with simple linear regression. The instructor explanation was also so easy to understand.

By Goldy J R

Jul 8, 2020

After I did this guided project, I was able to build simple regression models by applying the skills I learnt.

By Arnab S

Aug 21, 2020

A very good course for anyone who wants a hands-on experience before starting a real-world project

By Rohit L

Aug 4, 2021

b​rilliant course for getting head start in ML and scikit learn

By Ashray G

May 20, 2020

Gain a simple understanding of Simple Linear Regression.

By Marc L

Oct 8, 2020

This was a really good course. Highly recommended.

By Dr. M N

May 12, 2020

Excellent course for prediction analysis.

By NUR S B A K

Oct 19, 2020

Good to refresh your memory on the topic

By Budi S

Mar 14, 2020

awesome with this project course

By Ana C d A M

Oct 27, 2020

Good teacher and explanation!

By MUKHAMMAD F A R

Aug 7, 2020

that's very good thank you

By Etape D

Mar 6, 2020

I loved his explanations.

By Pavithra K

Aug 24, 2020

just right for beginners

By Widhi A P

Jul 20, 2020

Very good for beginner

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By FRANSESCO M

Jun 26, 2020

Very nice Project

By Shashank S

Jun 10, 2020

Awesome project

By cristhian e c t

Jan 4, 2021

very compelted

By Sibananda m

Jun 12, 2020

nice to learn

By shiva s

Mar 16, 2020

great course

By Muhammad M

Dec 25, 2020

informative

By Rakshitha R p

Jun 11, 2020

Very good

