SA
Jul 19, 2020
This course give enough base understanding on how to work with simple linear regression. The instructor explanation was also so easy to understand.
GR
Jul 7, 2020
After I did this guided project, I was able to build simple regression models by applying the skills I learnt.
By Sumit M•
May 4, 2020
Good as an introduction but not in depth.
By Apurv G•
Mar 30, 2020
Its not a Project. Its just a small course about liner regression. may be good for new learner but if you already have a knowledge of regressions in python its waste of time. and the tool used is virtual pc which is very slow 10 min video takes 1 hour to complete.
By Lilya N B•
Sep 9, 2020
In this guided project, you will practice simple EDA with the seaborn library, you will create a simple linear regression model and learn the basics about linear regression and also other quick tips. It is short and to the point. Highly recommended !
By SY. R M A•
Jul 20, 2020
By Goldy J R•
Jul 8, 2020
By Arnab S•
Aug 21, 2020
A very good course for anyone who wants a hands-on experience before starting a real-world project
By Rohit L•
Aug 4, 2021
brilliant course for getting head start in ML and scikit learn
By Ashray G•
May 20, 2020
Gain a simple understanding of Simple Linear Regression.
By Marc L•
Oct 8, 2020
This was a really good course. Highly recommended.
By Dr. M N•
May 12, 2020
Excellent course for prediction analysis.
By NUR S B A K•
Oct 19, 2020
Good to refresh your memory on the topic
By Budi S•
Mar 14, 2020
awesome with this project course
By Ana C d A M•
Oct 27, 2020
Good teacher and explanation!
By MUKHAMMAD F A R•
Aug 7, 2020
that's very good thank you
By Etape D•
Mar 6, 2020
I loved his explanations.
By Pavithra K•
Aug 24, 2020
just right for beginners
By Widhi A P•
Jul 20, 2020
Very good for beginner
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By FRANSESCO M•
Jun 26, 2020
Very nice Project
By Shashank S•
Jun 10, 2020
Awesome project
By cristhian e c t•
Jan 4, 2021
very compelted
By Sibananda m•
Jun 12, 2020
nice to learn
By shiva s•
Mar 16, 2020
great course
By Muhammad M•
Dec 25, 2020
informative
By Rakshitha R p•
Jun 11, 2020
Very good