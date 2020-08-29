Scrum Team Building Using Games and Interactive Tools
Use gamifying to imporove teamwork
Facilitating team communication through gamifying
Modify Scrum ceremonies to be more engaging
By the end of this project, you will have created a Scrum Master’s toolbox of interactive websites and games you can use to improve communication, increase cohesion and camaraderie, and facilitate a smoother sprint experience. In every Scrum ceremony, there are opportunities to inspire improved teamwork and help your team build professional bonds that will make them more effective. Scrum should allow developers to double their output in half the time, as the saying goes, but solid teamwork is necessary to work efficiently. Using online tools and including games will build engagement and interest in team members and offer an opportunity for the Scrum Master to step back and observe, find weak points, and facilitate improvements. Whether distributed or collocated, your team will build strength and efficiency with the toolbox you will build. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Team Management
Scrum (Software Development)
Scrum Ceremonies
Servant Leadership
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use tools to facilitate creative ice breakers
Use tools to facilitate work-focused ice breakers
Create a more engaging Daily Scrum
Gamify the work day
Run learning-focused games online: The Power of 13
Facilitate distributed retrospectives
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MRAug 29, 2020
Nice collection of the tools and ideas to use with the remote teams and I picked up some new tools from this course.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
