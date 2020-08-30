Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have created a Scrum Master’s toolbox of interactive websites and games you can use to improve communication, increase cohesion and camaraderie, and facilitate a smoother sprint experience. In every Scrum ceremony, there are opportunities to inspire improved teamwork and help your team build professional bonds that will make them more effective. Scrum should allow developers to double their output in half the time, as the saying goes, but solid teamwork is necessary to work efficiently. Using online tools and including games will build engagement and interest in team members and offer an opportunity for the Scrum Master to step back and observe, find weak points, and facilitate improvements. Whether distributed or collocated, your team will build strength and efficiency with the toolbox you will build. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Merle R

Aug 30, 2020

Nice collection of the tools and ideas to use with the remote teams and I picked up some new tools from this course.

By Víctor H G M

Nov 14, 2020

Update in the use of tools to facilitate work spaces. Recommended

By Irving S

Oct 10, 2020

Good project and great learning with the tools of the course.

By Purvi D

Nov 5, 2020

Very informative. Interesting new tools.

By Dr. R

Aug 29, 2020

Could have been more interactive

By MOISES A N C

Nov 11, 2020

Interesting to apply.

By Poornima K

Nov 7, 2020

It will build engagement and solid teamwork.

By Onur K

Mar 14, 2021

Very useful and prepared well

By hadia m m

Aug 16, 2020

I liked and enjoyed

By Dr V V

Aug 11, 2020

good course

By Rawan A M

Jun 29, 2021

-

By Romil G

Dec 23, 2021

All tools are either paid or blocked in most organizations (like google forms). There are many new interactive tools and plugins to Jira \ ADO etc. available these days which don't need you to sign in or register your credit card separately. Also would have loved if the focus would be on games rather than teaching how to create a quiz \ google form

By Subrata B

Aug 2, 2021

T​here are very quick browsing of some paid services

By Marc D

Jul 16, 2021

I can use only few of the presented tools.

By Linda M D

Feb 11, 2022

This is a very outdated course and there are better tools that are free out there. I felt if this class was $10 that would be a good price, but $49 for this class? I did not get any value worth $49. I would suggest that coursera pull this class and have a more experienced coach/ scrum master create the class.

