Search a String Variable with JavaScript Methods
Write the JavaScript code to search through a string.
Compare JavaScript methods for searching through strings.
Use a JavaScript method to replace a value in a string.
In this intermediate-level project you will write JavaScript code to search through a string variable. You’ll use a variety of JavaScript methods to locate values within a string to determine whether they exist, find their position in the string, or even replace them with other values. The Notepad++ editor and Chrome browser are used to write inline JavaScript code and view the results. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
JavaScript replace()
Javascript Methods
JavaScript search()
Strings
Java Syntax
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Declare a JavaScript variable and assign to it a string value, while demonstrating string-handling techniques.
Use the JavaScript includes() method to search through a string to determine whether it contains a string of characters.
Search through a string using the JavaScript search() method with the goal of returning the position of the matching characters or set of characters.
Search through a string with the JavaScript indexOf() method to return the first occurrence of a specific value.
Search through a string with the JavaScript lastIndexOf() method to return the last occurrence of a specific value.
Locate and replace a value in a JavaScript string using the replace() method.
