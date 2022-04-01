Learner Reviews & Feedback for Search a String Variable with JavaScript Methods by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this intermediate-level project you will write JavaScript code to search through a string variable. You’ll use a variety of JavaScript methods to locate values within a string to determine whether they exist, find their position in the string, or even replace them with other values. The Notepad++ editor and Chrome browser are used to write inline JavaScript code and view the results.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Search a String Variable with JavaScript Methods