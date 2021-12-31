Chevron Left
Back to Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
12 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the CCNA 1.5: Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security. This project is the fifth in the CCNA learning series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam. In this 2-hour guided project, you will secure Cisco Local Area Networks by disabling unused switch ports, implementing different port security modes, and verifying port security settings on Cisco switches....
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security

By ECYT

Dec 31, 2021

Very clear and practical!

By Sri M A k

Dec 28, 2020

good

By Mariam D A

Jan 18, 2022

more time on labs needed

