Learner Reviews & Feedback for Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
12 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to the CCNA 1.5: Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security. This project is the fifth in the CCNA learning series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam.
In this 2-hour guided project, you will secure Cisco Local Area Networks by disabling unused switch ports, implementing different port security modes, and verifying port security settings on Cisco switches....
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security