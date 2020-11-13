YH
Nov 12, 2020
It was a good focused exercise on solving the problem statement
SR
Dec 2, 2020
Great idea! Loved to follow you along on this project!
By Yamini H•
Nov 13, 2020
By Sara R R•
Dec 3, 2020
By Serhii D•
Jan 10, 2021
Good starting project for data visualizing field.
By Meer M A•
Feb 5, 2021
Great and helpful.
By Aniruddh M•
Jan 19, 2021
Good one!
By ARSH B 1•
Dec 20, 2021
good
By Robert B•
Feb 25, 2021
Excellent overview of the topic of analyzing twitter data for creating a basic sentiment dataset and creation of related visualizations using Seaborn, and Plotly Express.
By Şifa T•
Jun 22, 2021
It was good and efficient to work on it. thanks
By Chung M•
Mar 7, 2021
I love the step-by-step approach to conduct sentiment analysis in this course. The instructor guided me through all the code and therefore let me experiment on my own. However, I would appreciate if he could give more explanation on the theory (polarity score) and code concept (''join). Apart from the sentiment result of 'positive', 'negative' and 'neutral', everything else is the same as the Twitter Sentiment Analysis beginner course. I hope it would offer at least the concept of polarity score. Thank you for offering the course anyway!