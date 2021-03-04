Chevron Left
Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems is a concise guided project about various methods of monitoring Production Servers to ensure Reliability of Web Services, Sites, Servers and Applications. This guided-project introduces you to Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems. The tasks comprising this project demonstrate how Production Servers and Applications are monitored and the tools used in the process. For a successful DevOps setup, a good monitoring platform lets you monitor infrastructure and application performance, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or across containerized environments — so you have complete visibility into every system, all the time. This guided-project introduces you to these tenets of monitoring wit h meaningful hands-on exercises. By the end of this project, you will be able to: - Learn Monitoring & Telemetry Fundamentals - Equip yourself with Linux Command line Monitoring Tools - Understand how to perform Server & Docker Container Monitoring with Netdata & Cadvisor - Perform Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part I - Perform Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part II - Implement Log Monitoring & Analysis with ELK Stack...

By Saumya K S

Mar 4, 2021

Quite amateurish. Looks like a collection of freely available tutorials. Some collected from the official sites. Tells you how to install/run the software. No relation to production systems. No proper example of production use case.

By Sylvanus Q

Mar 8, 2021

Great course to advance your software career. Very helpful. Need more of this

By FRANSESCO M

Jan 9, 2021

This is the Best for DevOps and SRE Practioners

By Bernardo A

Feb 5, 2022

Concise and practical!

By Neeraj K

Jun 30, 2021

Absolute begineer stuff, I used it to brush up this skill which I learnt long ago.

By Carlo M

Jan 28, 2021

Very informative!

By Suman S

Jul 8, 2021

video and online workspace not opening

