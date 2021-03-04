By Saumya K S•
Mar 4, 2021
Quite amateurish. Looks like a collection of freely available tutorials. Some collected from the official sites. Tells you how to install/run the software. No relation to production systems. No proper example of production use case.
By Sylvanus Q•
Mar 8, 2021
Great course to advance your software career. Very helpful. Need more of this
By FRANSESCO M•
Jan 9, 2021
This is the Best for DevOps and SRE Practioners
By Bernardo A•
Feb 5, 2022
Concise and practical!
By Neeraj K•
Jun 30, 2021
Absolute begineer stuff, I used it to brush up this skill which I learnt long ago.
By Carlo M•
Jan 28, 2021
Very informative!
By Suman S•
Jul 8, 2021
video and online workspace not opening