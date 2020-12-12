By Constantinos V•
Dec 12, 2020
This course took far more time than expected. Trying to follow the instructor on "code script", was not expected and costs a lot of time, paper notes and video pauses. Additionally this script was not completely functional as you are able to watch the results in Analytics, few days later. Therefore we spend huge time focusing on script, for almost no reason. After all, on final tasks about Goals and Conversions, my Cloud Desktop has expired and I was forced to keep paper notes. About content: there is an error on Task5, line 74 (time06:35 on the video) which is obviously missing in Analytics (time08:34) Event Label. Took me more than an hour to find what was wrong there. I do not rate with 2 stars, because I appreciate the knowledge and the instructor. Just please try to keep the videos and schedule updated.
By Mark J•
Oct 30, 2020
This needs to be updated because the software/layout shown has changed. This might not have been as much of an impediment to learning the basics if it weren't for the fact that I was required to log in to my own Google account and not preset one. But because what I was using was different I couldn't find some things the instructor was showing us because they had been changed/removed or moved to other sections. Also, there was some kind of distortion, like this was being recorded over a webcam, which made it difficult to understand the instructor at times and turning on closed captioning didn't help because the subtitles were sometimes translated as gibberish. It's not that the course was bad, it's that it was hard to follow because of these issues.
By Clarence A•
Nov 11, 2020
Really like the learning method and this was my first guided project on Coursera. However I felt very frustrated because I can't watch the video alone and have to constantly press the zoom button just so I don't see the rhyme window. Rhyme window was also quite slow and would often lag so it affected how fast I can make changes along with the instructor. The video is also outdated because Google Analytics now requires the existence of a website prior to making a property so we can't locate the gtag code.
Not a bad course, just needs to be updated along with Google's changes.
By Junnel V•
Jan 28, 2021
Great course but I hope the lecturer gets a different mic. Although I understood him, the autogenerated closed captions were confusing because the mic didn't capture all his words well. Anyway, kudos! Thanks to this lecture :)
By Muhammad F R•
Oct 2, 2020
For beginners, maybe there are no problem to understanding this project but if you start to learning progamming and building of single-landed page this will be fits for you. Big thanks to lecturer!
By Ryan J B•
Jul 9, 2020
New Knowledge Gained....Thank You...More Power
By Aimy N B M Y•
Oct 26, 2020
this is handy for a beginner
By Vaibhav•
Aug 2, 2020
nice project for beginners
By José A F C•
Dec 22, 2020
Very good!
By Francesco P•
May 8, 2021
cool
By Vicente A M•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice
By SANDEEP M•
Jul 12, 2020
Nice
By Olaoluwayemi R•
Sep 23, 2020
Short, Concise and informative course. I was able to learn the important stuff that I needed in a short time.
By S A•
Jul 20, 2020
The class and Hands on practice was a greate time i actually likes this type of classes
By Ashish K•
Aug 9, 2020
Nice Learning Opportunity
By Kasiviswanathan R•
Sep 20, 2020
best