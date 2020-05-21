By Kamrun N M•
May 21, 2020
thank you. I have learnt a lot from this. The informations are quite effective and interesting
By Cheikh B•
Nov 15, 2020
Great project i recommand everyone who wants to learn shiny apps building
By Marjanur R B•
May 12, 2020
I love this course & it was an amazing journey.
By Duván A G B•
Jun 8, 2020
Great project!.
By Shahin Z•
Dec 18, 2020
By Coursera's own very high standards, I'm afraid this Shiny app 'project' falls way short. I was very happy to find such a course as there seems to be currently no others about making Shiny apps, at least not that I have found on Coursera. So it was disappointing that this one was like this. The creator(s) of this worked-project could broadly keep the material as it is but improve the structure of how it is taught and presented. Also, the speaker's strong accent made following him a little tricky for 100% of the videos. But the real let-down was that, writing code is essentially absent. From my point of view, simply uncommenting chunks of pre-written code isn't the optimal way to learn. Hopefully, all the code will be emailed to me (as the speaker says at the end of the last video - would have been better to say this at the start I think) so that I can learn it better in my own time (outside of the Rhyme environment).
By XZS•
Apr 11, 2021
Great content for learning shiny in a few hours,
A little difficult with english but it all worth well for such great content. By the way the related resources are also very helpful! Thank you sir for your excellent teaching!
By Khine M K•
Jul 7, 2021
Great, I like the explanation.
By KANE S•
Jun 29, 2020
très intéressant
By Sharavanakkumar S•
Oct 17, 2020
Good materials to develop interest in the programing field of biological informations