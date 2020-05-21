Chevron Left
In this project-based course, you will create a Shiny app to plot gene expression data (Real-Time PCR) from a published manuscript. You will build the Shiny app from scratch and handle every component of Shiny. The project covers data processing and collecting feedback from the user to build and finetune the output. In this course, we will be concerned with the optimal use of inputs and outputs. Instead of building a lot of inputs and outputs, we will use a limited number of components and recycle some even seven times for different purposes....

By Kamrun N M

May 21, 2020

thank you. I have learnt a lot from this. The informations are quite effective and interesting

By Cheikh B

Nov 15, 2020

Great project i recommand everyone who wants to learn shiny apps building

By Marjanur R B

May 12, 2020

I love this course & it was an amazing journey.

By Duván A G B

Jun 8, 2020

Great project!.

By Shahin Z

Dec 18, 2020

By Coursera's own very high standards, I'm afraid this Shiny app 'project' falls way short. I was very happy to find such a course as there seems to be currently no others about making Shiny apps, at least not that I have found on Coursera. So it was disappointing that this one was like this. The creator(s) of this worked-project could broadly keep the material as it is but improve the structure of how it is taught and presented. Also, the speaker's strong accent made following him a little tricky for 100% of the videos. But the real let-down was that, writing code is essentially absent. From my point of view, simply uncommenting chunks of pre-written code isn't the optimal way to learn. Hopefully, all the code will be emailed to me (as the speaker says at the end of the last video - would have been better to say this at the start I think) so that I can learn it better in my own time (outside of the Rhyme environment).

By XZS

Apr 11, 2021

Great content for learning shiny in a few hours,

A little difficult with english but it all worth well for such great content. By the way the related resources are also very helpful! Thank you sir for your excellent teaching!

By Khine M K

Jul 7, 2021

G​reat, I like the explanation.

By KANE S

Jun 29, 2020

très intéressant

By Sharavanakkumar S

Oct 17, 2020

Good materials to develop interest in the programing field of biological informations

