In this project, you’ll perform exploratory data analysis for Mint Classics Company, a retailer of model cars. The company is looking to close one of its storage facilities. Your objective is to recommend inventory reduction strategies that won’t negatively impact customer service.
Analyze Data in a Model Car Database with MySQL Workbench
Objectives
Explore products currently in inventory
Determine important factors that may influence inventory reorganization/reduction
Provide analytic insights and data-driven recommendations
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Import the classic model car relational database
Familiarize yourself with the Mint Classic database and business processes
Investigate the business problem and identify tables impacted
Formulate suggestions and recommendations for solving the business problem
