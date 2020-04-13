AG
Jun 16, 2020
I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.
NB
Aug 2, 2020
worth enrolling!! checkout in detail about this project even after completion
By Isra P•
Apr 12, 2020
Incomplete course, the prediction is very important not only training!
By Joerg A•
May 27, 2020
Very well instructed, I learned both a new technology and something for good python programming habits. Explanations come to the point and still are deep. Test are not stupid simple questions, but still easy to answer. And I got the impression the instructor even knows about the pain with Rhyme (and seems to do something about it !)
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 17, 2020
I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.
By Luis A G L•
Sep 22, 2020
It is useful as you learn exactly what you expect to learn, with just the right amount of theory.
By Nittala V B•
Aug 3, 2020
worth enrolling!! checkout in detail about this project even after completion
By Fabian L•
Jun 14, 2020
it's so great for two hours, is just a preview, but is good
By Angshuman S•
Jun 15, 2020
Nice crisp and knowledgeable course
By XAVIER S M•
Jun 2, 2020
Very Helpful !
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank you
By Sourav D•
May 31, 2020
Excellent
By Santiago G•
Nov 5, 2020
Thanks!
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 24, 2020
Good
By Qasim K•
Dec 4, 2021
Great introductory course. Would have given 5 if the dataset was a little more complex and a real-world use case was covered.
By Siddhesh S•
Apr 20, 2020
This course has nice content, but the usage is difficult. Ever after having fast internet, the videos and the environment were so slow, making it almost impossible to be used.
By Sri C•
Dec 4, 2020
Not at all enough to start with a face recognition kind of use cases. The intro was cool with the explanation of using siamese network for FR kind of use-cases. But lost its cool when explaining it with mnist dataset. There's already a lot of stuff available in market and on net regarding mnist. It would have been nice if the instructor had explained some other use case too, for better understanding. The network was too small to understand the complexities of siamese network.
By Simon S R•
Sep 4, 2020
One of the few courses with an instructor actually present in the forum. However, this project needs both, more hands-on exercise and a deeper dive into the theory.
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously.
By Yannik U•
Mar 16, 2022
Safe your money and have a look on this website, it is exactly the same code:
https://zhangruochi.com/Create-a-Siamese-Network-with-Triplet-Loss-in-Keras/2020/08/11/
By Molin D•
Aug 8, 2020
Good, but not recommend.