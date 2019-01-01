Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a simple Calculator in Android using Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (Set up a new project in Android Studio, Implement the application’s Design, Make the application responsive in Java, Run the application and add an Icon).
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....