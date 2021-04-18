Learner Reviews & Feedback for SimScale for Engineering Simulations - FEA for Beginners by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
37 ratings
•
6 reviews
About the Course
In this hands-on project, you will learn about the Finite Element Method (FEM) and validate a simulation case using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up a simple simulation case with a provided geometry to learn the fundamentals of the Finite Element Method and how a validation case is approached in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step.
SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning!
Notes:
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
RM
Oct 24, 2021
Excellent course. Really helps take away the first-time jitters for using Simscale.
KM
Apr 17, 2021
Great course to learn about Engineering Simulation. I highly recommend this course.
Filter by:
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for SimScale for Engineering Simulations - FEA for Beginners
By Kasuntha M
•
Apr 18, 2021
Great course to learn about Engineering Simulation. I highly recommend this course.
By charbelhorkos
•
Feb 20, 2021
I recommend it!!!!!
By Adharsh K K
•
Mar 21, 2021
very useful
By Ricardo-Javier M
•
Oct 25, 2021
Excellent course. Really helps take away the first-time jitters for using Simscale.
By Taeyoung C
•
Dec 9, 2021
very useful class, new way to approach with cloud base software