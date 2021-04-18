Chevron Left
Back to SimScale for Engineering Simulations - FEA for Beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for SimScale for Engineering Simulations - FEA for Beginners by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
37 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, you will learn about the Finite Element Method (FEM) and validate a simulation case using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up a simple simulation case with a provided geometry to learn the fundamentals of the Finite Element Method and how a validation case is approached in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step. SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning! Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RM

Oct 24, 2021

Excellent course. Really helps take away the first-time jitters for using Simscale.

KM

Apr 17, 2021

Great course to learn about Engineering Simulation. I highly recommend this course.

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for SimScale for Engineering Simulations - FEA for Beginners

By Kasuntha M

Apr 18, 2021

Great course to learn about Engineering Simulation. I highly recommend this course.

By charbelhorkos

Feb 20, 2021

I recommend it!!!!!

By Adharsh K K

Mar 21, 2021

very useful

By Ricardo-Javier M

Oct 25, 2021

Excellent course. Really helps take away the first-time jitters for using Simscale.

By Taeyoung C

Dec 9, 2021

very useful class, new way to approach with cloud base software

By Ernani R L

Jan 2, 2022

Nice course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder